Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as Lineup Improves

NBC once again led Monday with adults 18-49 with an overall 3.5 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice rose 6% to a 3.8 and The Blacklist gained a tenth from last week to a 3.0.

Fox took second with a 2.3/6. Bones, in its last episode before moving to its new Friday time slot, was even with last week's 2.0, while Sleepy Hollow was flat as well with a 2.5.

CBS was in third with a 2.0/5, as its new series Mom and Hostages continue to get no lift from Mike & Molly, which itself dipped 15% from its premiere to a 2.2. Mom was down 5% to a 1.9 and Hostages was even with last week's 1.1. Earlier, How I Met Your Mother declined 9% to a 3.1 and 2 Broke Girls rose 4% to a 2.7.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars fell 15% to a series-low for Mondays with a 1.7. Castle also tied its own series-low 1.9, falling 14% from last week. ABC took fourth with a 1.8/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1. With 18-49s, Hart of Dixie and Beauty and the Beast were both even with a 0.4 and 0.3, respectively. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Hart of Dixie was even as well with a 0.4 and Beauty and the Beast rose a tenth to a 0.3.