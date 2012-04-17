Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday Despite Lows for 'The Voice,' 'Smash'

NBC held onto the Monday lead, winning the night with an

overall 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The Voice dropped 8% to a

season-low 3.7, while Smash slipped a tenth to a

1.9, its own new series low.

CBS edged out ABC for second place with an overall 2.7/7,

though most shows were down. How I Met

Your Mother fell 14% to a 3.0, followed by 2 Broke Girls, which was down 6% to a series-low 3.3. Mike & Molly also shed a tenth to match its season low at a 3.1. Two and a Half Men was the network's lone survivor, up a tick to a

3.7.

ABC's Dancing With the

Stars slipped 7% to a 2.8. Castle,

returning from a week off, was up a tenth to a 2.2. The network earned an

overall 2.6/7.

Fox followed with an overall 2.0/5. Bones was down a tenth to a 2.1, while House grew 5% to a 2.0.

The CW finished the night with an overall 0.6/2. Hart of Dixie increased a tenth to a

0.6, while Gossip Girl was flat a

0.6.