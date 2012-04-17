Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday Despite Lows for 'The Voice,' 'Smash'
NBC held onto the Monday lead, winning the night with an
overall 3.1 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. The Voice dropped 8% to a
season-low 3.7, while Smash slipped a tenth to a
1.9, its own new series low.
CBS edged out ABC for second place with an overall 2.7/7,
though most shows were down. How I Met
Your Mother fell 14% to a 3.0, followed by 2 Broke Girls, which was down 6% to a series-low 3.3. Mike & Molly also shed a tenth to match its season low at a 3.1. Two and a Half Men was the network's lone survivor, up a tick to a
3.7.
ABC's Dancing With the
Stars slipped 7% to a 2.8. Castle,
returning from a week off, was up a tenth to a 2.2. The network earned an
overall 2.6/7.
Fox followed with an overall 2.0/5. Bones was down a tenth to a 2.1, while House grew 5% to a 2.0.
The CW finished the night with an overall 0.6/2. Hart of Dixie increased a tenth to a
0.6, while Gossip Girl was flat a
0.6.
