Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday in Demo, ABC First in Total Viewers

NBC won another Monday with adults 18-49 with an overall 3.9

rating/11 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice fell

8% from last week's season high to a 4.8 and Revolution returned after

being pre-empted last week for Boston coverage flat with its last episode at a

2.2.





ABC, while tied with Fox for a distant second in the demo

with a 2.1/6, was first in total viewers with 12.96 million. Dancing With

the Stars was down a tenth to a 2.1 and Castle dropped 10% to a 2.2

to tie Revolution at 10 p.m.





Fox, meanwhile, saw Bones remain steady at 1.9 and The

Following gain 14% to post a 2.4.





CBS aired mostly repeats (1.3/4), except for a new Rules

of Engagement, which fell 29% to a 1.5.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.3/1. Oh

Sit! fell a tenth from last week's premiere to a 0.3 rating in both the

net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s. 90210 was even with 18-34s with a

0.3 and rose a tenth to a 0.3 with 18-49s.