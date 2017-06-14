Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins By a Mile

NBC was the easy winner in the broadcast ratings race Tuesday, rating a 2.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 10 share. ABC was second at a distant 0.6/3.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent did a 2.5, off a tenth of a point from last week, and World of Dance rated a flat 1.9.

ABC had Downward Dog at a flat 0.7, then repeated comedies.

CBS weighed in at 0.5/2. It had repeats leading into 48 Hours: NCIS, which was down 20% from last week at 0.4.

Fox was at a 0.4/2, with repeats throughout prime.

The CW had a 0.2/1, with a repeated The Flash before a new iZombie was off 25% week to week at 0.3.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision scored a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.