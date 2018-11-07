Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Midterm Coverage Race

NBC got the top score in Election Night ratings, posting a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, across prime, with a 5 share. ABC was just off the lead pace at 1.3/5 while CBS got a 0.9/3.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie led the NBC coverage, with NBC News political director Chuck Todd assisting.

ABC had chief anchor George Stephanopoulos with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega among the correspondents pitching in.

CBS had CBS This Morning co-hosts Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, John Dickerson and Bianna Golodryga with CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor.

Fox aired regular programming, with Fox News Channel covering the midterms. The Gifted and Lethal Weapon both did a 0.7, and both were up a tenth of a point from last week.

Univision scored a 0.4/2.

The CW and Telemundo did 0.3/1s. The CW showed reruns.