Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Low-Rated Tuesday; CBS Tops Total Viewers

NBC won a low-rated Tuesday among adults 18-49 with an

overall 1.9 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The

Voice dropped another 6% from last week to a 3.0, its series low for a Tuesday

episode.





CBS won with total viewers with 7.27 million, premiering the

six-part docuseries BrooklynDA to a 1.0 rating at 10 p.m. That

was down 23% from what reality series Dogs in the City debuted to around

the same time last year (although it aired at 8 p.m. instead of 10). CBS took

fourth in the demo with a 1.1/3.





Fox took second with a 1.8/5. So You Think You Can Dance

was down 10% from last week.





ABC's premiere of Extreme Weight Loss (formerly named Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss

Edition) was down 20% from last year's debut to a 1.2, which was its

lowest-rated premiere. Body of Proof ended its three-season run with a

1.2, which tied its series low. ABC finished in third with a 1.2/3.





The CW aired repeats.