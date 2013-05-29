Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Low-Rated Tuesday; CBS Tops Total Viewers
NBC won a low-rated Tuesday among adults 18-49 with an
overall 1.9 rating/6 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The
Voice dropped another 6% from last week to a 3.0, its series low for a Tuesday
episode.
CBS won with total viewers with 7.27 million, premiering the
six-part docuseries BrooklynDA to a 1.0 rating at 10 p.m. That
was down 23% from what reality series Dogs in the City debuted to around
the same time last year (although it aired at 8 p.m. instead of 10). CBS took
fourth in the demo with a 1.1/3.
Fox took second with a 1.8/5. So You Think You Can Dance
was down 10% from last week.
ABC's premiere of Extreme Weight Loss (formerly named Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss
Edition) was down 20% from last year's debut to a 1.2, which was its
lowest-rated premiere. Body of Proof ended its three-season run with a
1.2, which tied its series low. ABC finished in third with a 1.2/3.
The CW aired repeats.
