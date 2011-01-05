Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins; 'Live To Dance' Has Moderate Debut
NBC won Tuesday night with a 2.9 rating/8 share in the
adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The winter premiere
of The Biggest Loser: Couples was the
top program of the night at a 3.3, but that's down 28% from its January 2010
debut. At 10 p.m., Parenthood bounced
back 21% from its last original in November to score a 2.3.
CBS was second on the night with a 2.2/6. The premiere of
Paula Abdul's reality competition series Live
To Dance had a respectable debut with a 2.4 rating in the key demo.
ABC placed third with a 1.7/5. Returning to 8 p.m., No Ordinary Family was flat vs. its last
original at a 1.9, the season premiere of V
held steady with its May finale at a 2.1 and Detroit 1-8-7 hit a series-low 1.2.
On fourth-place Fox (1.5/4), Million Dollar Money Drop fell 24% to a 1.3 vs. its last airing in the
timeslot.
The CW aired repeats.
