Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on Hefty ‘This Is Us’ Premiere

Powered by the season two premiere of This Is Us, NBC took the ratings crown Tuesday with a 2.7 score in viewers 18-49, and a 10 share. That topped CBS’ 1.3/5.



The Voice started things off at 2.6, then This Is Us did a 3.8, up 36% over last year’s premiere. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders debuted at 1.7.



On CBS, the NCIS premiere scored a 1.6, 7% better than its season finale, and the season debut of Bull a 1.2, up 9% from its finale. The premiere of NCIS: New Orleans scored a 1.0, down a tenth from its season closer last spring.



ABC did a 1.2/5, with the finale of Celebrity Family Feud at 1.3, up 30%, then Dancing With the Stars at 1.2. It had a 1.5 the night before.



Fox was at 1.0, with the premiere of Lethal Weapon at 1.2, down a tenth from last year's closer, and the premieres of The Mick up 29% from its finale at 0.9, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine at 0.8, 33% better than its finale.



Telemundo did a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.



The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats.