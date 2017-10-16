Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘SNF’

NBC won Sunday ratings by a mile, with the NFL leading the way. The network tallied a 4.6 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 16 share. That topped CBS’ 1.9/7.

NBC did a 4.3/15 the week before. Football Night in America was up 7% to 2.9, while the New York Giants took down the Denver Broncos for their first win, the game rating a 5.0, down 4% from last Sunday.

The NFL bolstered CBS ratings too. A game led into 60 Minutes at 2.2, double last week’s rating, then Wisdom of the Crowd went up 20% to 1.2. NCIS: Los Angeles was up a tenth of a point at 1.1, and Madam Secretary did a flat 0.8.

Fox rated a 1.0/4. An NFL overrun preceded a rerun of Ghosted, then Bob’s Burgers slipped 15% from its last new episode two weeks ago to 1.1 and The Simpsons went down 41% to 1.3. A new Ghosted was off 29% at 1.0 and Family Guy fell 14% to 1.2 before Last Man on Earth dropped 20% to 1.0.

ABC scored a 0.7/2, with Toy Box at a flat 0.4 and America’s Funniest Home Videos down 11% at 0.8. Shark Tank posted a level 1.1 and Ten Days in the Valley also was flat at 0.4.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1, both level with last Sunday.