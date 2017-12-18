Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Growing Football

NBC took the Sunday ratings title as Sunday Night Football led the net to a 4.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. Second place went to CBS at 2.1/8.

Football Night in America grew 43% to 3.0 on NBC and the game, Cowboys versus Raiders, ticked up 6% to 5.2.

With a football lead-in, 60 Minutes did a 2.8 on CBS, way up from last week’s 1.1. Wisdom of the Crowd went up 57% to 1.1, NCIS: Los Angeles grew 13% to 0.9 and Madam Secretary did a flat 0.7.

Fox scored a 1.5/5. A Christmas Story Live, about a boy’s desire for a BB gun for Christmas, aired from 7 to 10 p.m. Another live musical, Grease: Live, did a 4.3 on Fox back in January.

ABC rated a 0.8/3. The Sound of Music occupied all of prime.

Telemundo did a 0.4/1 and Univision a 0.3/1.



