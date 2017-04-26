Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Great News’ Debuts

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race easily with a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and a 5 share. The Voice did a flat 1.8, then the premiere of comedy Great News did a decent 1.2. A second run scored a 1.0, before Chicago Fire did a flat 1.3.

Fox was next at 0.8/3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine rated a 0.7, The Mick a 0.8, and Prison Break a 0.9, all flat for Fox.

ABC, CBS and The CW each had a 0.7/3. ABC had repeated comedies before a new Imaginary Mary was down 11% at 0.8 and then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was down 25% to 0.6.

CBS was in repeats before a new 48 Hours: NCIS did a 0.7.

On The CW, The Flash did a 1.0, up 11%, in its first original show since March 28. iZombie grew 33% to 0.4.

Among Spanish-language nets, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.