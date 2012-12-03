Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Football

NBC easily won another Sunday with an overall 5.3 rating/13 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Philadelphia

Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game was down just a tenth in the fast nationals

to a 6.6. Football Night in America was even at 3.3.

CBS

finished second with an NFL-inflated 3.2/8. Its lineup was offset by 41

minutes, so accurate numbers won't be available until later Monday.

ABC took third with a 2.1/5. Once Upon a Time was even with last week at 3.1, while Revenge was up 9% to a 2.4 and 666 Park Avenue improved 17% to a 1.4.

Fox aired a mix of repeats and new episodes to finish with a 1.7/4. Bob's Burgers was down 10% to a 1.8 and American Dad dropped 5% to a 2.0. Earlier, The Cleveland Show was even with its last 7:30 p.m. telecast with a 1.6.