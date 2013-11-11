Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Football

NBC easily led Sunday with an overall 5.7 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network will release official numbers for Sunday Night Football on Tuesday. Football Night in America earned a 3.5 in the demo.

CBS was in second with an NFL-inflated 3.0/8. The net's lineup was skewed 47 minutes in the East and Central time zones, so numbers will be subject to heavy adjustment. Fast-affiliate numbers have 60 Minutes drawing 2.9, The Amazing Race a 1.9, The Good Wife a 1.5 and The Mentalist (which aired mostly after 11 p.m.) drew a 1.3.

Fox was in third with a 1.6/4, as its lineup all suffered double-digit drops. The Simpsons dipped 21% to a 1.9 and Bob's Burgers fell 17% to a 1.5. Family Guy was down 20% and American Dad declined 16% to a 1.6.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.4/4. Once Upon a Time was down 9% to a 2.1, Revenge dipped 18% to a 1.4 and Betrayal fell two tenths to a 0.8.