Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Easily

NBC won handily among broadcasters Tuesday, putting up a 1.6 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. The Voice did a 2.2, down 12%, and a double run of Trial and Error scored a 1.2 and a 1.1 (last week’s double run premiere was a 1.6 and 1.1), before Chicago Fire weighed in at 1.5, down a tenth.

ABC, CBS, CW and Fox all showed a 0.8/3. ABC aired repeats until People Icons at 10. It did a 0.7.

CBS was in repeats throughout prime.

The CW had Flash at a flat 0.9 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 0.6, up 20%.

Fox had New Girl and The Mick at 0.8, while Bones did the same rating.



Among Spanish-language players, Univision did a 0.6/2, while Telemundo did a 0.5/2.