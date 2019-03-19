Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘Voice’ Drop

NBC won the top spot in Monday prime ratings, The Voice leading the net to a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.1/5 that Fox got.

The Voice fell 15% to 1.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Enemy Within dropped 20% to 0.8.

On Fox, The Resident lost 10% for a 0.9 and 9-1-1 returned to a 1.2, down 14% from its last airing late last year.

ABC did a 1.0/4 and CBS a 0.8/3.

For ABC, American Idol scored a 1.1 after its 1.3 the night before and The Fix premiere rated a 0.7. Attorney Marcia Clark is behind that legal drama.

On CBS, a Big Bang Theory repeat led into Man With a Plan, which grew 29% to 0.9. More comedy reruns led into Bull down a tenth at 0.7.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Arrow got a 0.3 and the Black Lightning finale a 0.2, both shows flat.