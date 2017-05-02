Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘Voice’ Decrease

NBC was strongest among broadcasters Monday, putting up a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. The Voice fell 11% to 1.7 and Taken did a flat 0.8.

ABC was next at 1.2/5, with Dancing With the Stars at 1.6, then Quantico at 0.6. Both were flat with last week.

CBS and Fox both weighed in at 1.0/4. CBS had Kevin Can Wait, with guest star Leah Remini, up 9% at 1.2, and Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts both down 10% to 0.9. The Great Indoors did a 0.8 (it had a 1.2 in its most recent new airing) and Scorpion slipped 9% to 1.0.

Fox’s Gotham went up 11% to 1.0 and Lucifer too posted a 1.0 in its return. It had a 1.2 in its last episode in January.

The CW did a 0.4/1 for the night, with Supergirl at 0.5 and Jane the Virgin at 0.2, both flat.