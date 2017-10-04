Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘This Is Us’ Drop

NBC took top honors in Tuesday ratings, putting up a 2.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside an 8 share. That easily beat ABC’s 1.3/5.

NBC saw some ratings slippage from last week’s premieres. The Voice fell 15% to 2.2, This Is Us dropped 18% to 3.1, and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders was off 29% from its premiere at 1.2. NBC noted that, excluding season premieres and finales, This Is Us scored its top 18-49 rating to date.

ABC had the season premieres of The Middle at 1.6, up from its 1.3 finale last spring, and Fresh Off the Boat at 1.3, up 30% over its season-three closer. The premiere of Black-ish, on its new night, did a 1.5, 15% better than its spring finale, and the series premiere of The Mayor scored a 1.2. The first episode of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (pictured) rated a 1.0 at 10.

CBS did a 1.2/5 on the night. NCIS was down 13% at 1.4, then Bull rated a flat 1.2, and NCIS: New Orleans a level 1.0.

Fox scored a 0.9/3, with Lethal Weapon down a tenth of a point at 1.1, The Mick at a flat 0.9 and Brooklyn Nine-Nine also down a tenth at 0.7. All three premiered last Tuesday.



Telemundo rated a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.2/1 with a repeat of Flash and then Machinima’s Chasing the Cup: Injustice 2 at 0.1.