Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘This Is Us’ Dip

NBC won bragging rights Tuesday despite a dip for rookie hotshot This Is Us. NBC scored a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 7 share. The Wall, which NBC just ordered 20 more episodes of, was a flat 1.7 while Chicago Fire was level with last week at 1.6.

This Is Us scored a 2.6, down 13% from last week’s high score. A total of 9.5 million watched This Is Us last night.

CBS posted a 1.5/5, as NCIS grew 6% to a 1.9, with 15.2 million total viewers. Bull was a flat 1.5 and NCIS: Los Angeles a flat 1.2.

ABC did a 1.1/4, with The Middle at a flat 1.7 and American Housewife also flat at 1.5. Fresh Off the Boat fell 21% to 1.1 and The Real O’Neals lost 20% to 0.8. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. plummeted 25% to 0.6.

Fox had New Girl down 9% at 1.0 and The Mick at a flat 1.1, then Bones returned down a tenth at 0.8. Fox did a 0.9/3 for the night.

The CW had a Flash repeat, then the finale of No Tomorrow at a flat 0.2. It scored a 0.3/1 for the night.