Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite ‘This Is Us’ Drop

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, as hit drama This Is Us led the net to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. The runner-up was CBS at 1.2/5.

NBC had The Voice down 14% from last week at 1.8, This Is Us off 17% from its premiere at a nonetheless noisy 2.4 and New Amsterdam down 16% for a 1.6.

CBS had NCIS at a flat 1.4, FBI off 8% from its opener at 1.2 and NCIS: New Orleans at a level 1.0.

Fox did a 0.8/3. The Gifted slipped 22% from last week’s premiere to 0.7 and Lethal Weapon did a flat 0.8.

ABC was at 0.7/3. Dancing with the Stars was down a tenth of a point at 0.8 from 8 to 10 p.m., before a repeat of A Million Little Things.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.1/1. It showed a Flash rerun, then The Outpost finale at 0.1, down a tenth of a point.