Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite 'SNF' Drop

NBC won the Sunday ratings race, with Sunday Night Football leading to a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. That topped the 1.7/7 put forth by Fox.

NBC had Football Night in America up 15% at 1.5 then the pre-game show at a level 3.5. The game, Colts versus Titans, did a 4.0, a 26% drop from last week’s telecast, which featured the Seahawks and the Chiefs.

Fox had an NFL overrun before The OT at 2.3, then the premiere of The Orville at 1.3. Last season’s Orville premiere did a 2.7. Repeated comedies followed.

CBS did a 1.4/6. An NFL overrun led into 60 Minutes down 40% at 1.2, then repeats.

ABC got a 0.7/3 with a block of America’s Funniest Home Videos repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.3/1.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with a rerun of iHeartRadio Music Festival.