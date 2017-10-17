Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite Slight ‘Voice’ Dip

NBC was ratings king Monday, posting a 1.9 score in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. That got past ABC’s 1.7/6.

The Voice rated a 2.3 on NBC, down a tenth of a point from last week, and The Brave was down a tenth of a point at 1.0.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars crept up 15% to 1.5 and The Good Doctor went up 11% to 2.1.

CBS was next at 1.2/5. Big Bang Theory fell 4% to 2.7 and 9JKL was off 13% at 1.3, then Kevin Can Wait was down 21% at 1.1 and Me, Myself and I rated a 0.8, down 27%. Scorpion scored a flat 0.8.

Fox did a 1.0/3, with Lucifer off 11% at 0.8 and The Gifted down 8% at 1.1.

Telemundo did a 0.7/2. Univision scored a 0.5/2.

The CW was at 0.4/1, with Supergirl at a flat 0.5 and Valor off 33% from its premiere at 0.2.