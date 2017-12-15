Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Despite Football Fumble

NBC scored the win in Thursday prime, putting up a 2.0 with Thursday Night Football leading the way, and an 8 share. CBS was next at 1.5/6.

But it wasn’t a great night for the NFL. Football Night in America dropped 21% to 1.5 on NBC and the game, Denver versus Indianapolis, fell 28% from last week to 2.1.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory slipped 7% to 2.6 and Young Sheldon was off 9% to 2.0. Mom rated a 1.4 and Life in Pieces a 1.1, both shows flat. SWAT climbed 11% to a 1.0.

ABC did a 0.9/4. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure posted a 1.4 and Disney Prep and Landing a 1.1. Repeats followed.

Fox was at 0.7/3. Showtime at the Apollo tallied a 0.7, as did Taraji’s White Hot Holidays.



Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 did a 0.4 and was followed by a repeat of Whose Line Is It Anyway?