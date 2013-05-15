Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins in Demo; CBS Takes Total Viewers

NBC and CBS split the Tuesday win, with NBC coming out ahead in with adults 18-49 with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share, and CBS averaging the most total viewers with 12.9 million.

NBC's The Voice fell 8% from last week to a 3.4, its lowest-rated Tuesday episode this cycle, and Grimm dropped 6% to a 1.7.

For CBS, the finales of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles were both down from last year. NCIS was down 11% to a 3.2, thought it rose 3% from last week. NCIS: Los Angeles, which was also up from last week by 4%, fell 17% from last year to a 2.5. Golden Boy ended its brief run with a 1.2, flat with last week. In the demo, CBS was second with a 2.3/7.

Fox was third with a 1.8/5. The one-hour premiere of So You Think You Can Dance was down 21% from last year's two-hour bow to a 1.9. The second-season finale of New Girl was even with last week at a 2.1, but that was down 25% from last year. The Mindy Project ended its freshman season with a 1.3, even with last week.

ABC's Wipeout tied a series-low 1.1, falling 15% from last week's premiere. Dancing With the Stars rose 6% to a 1.8 while Body of Proof was even with another 1.4. ABC took fourth with a 1.4/4.

The CW, which finished with a 0.3/1, aired the movie Leap Year.