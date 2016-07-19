Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Convention Coverage
ABC and NBC split the Monday ratings title among broadcasters, both with a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. ABC’s The Bachelorette scored a flat 1.9 while its Republican convention coverage did a 0.7.
NBC’s American Ninja Warrior notched a flat 1.7, while its convention coverage in Cleveland scored a 1.1.
Fox was good for a 0.7/3, with So You Think You Can Dance covering all of its prime. Dance too rated a 0.7 a week ago.
On CBS, repeats led into convention coverage at 0.5.
Monday was the first night of the RNC gala, featuring a speech from Melania Trump about a side of her husband, Donald, that viewers may not get to see.
The CW had the 2011 feature film 10 Years at 0.2.
