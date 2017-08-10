Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘Carmichael Show’ Grows

NBC was the top ratings earner in Wednesday prime, putting up a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That beat CBS’ 1.0/4.

America’s Got Talent did a 1.4 on NBC with a “Road to the Finals” recap, while a double run of The Carmichael Show rated a 0.8 and 0.7. Last week’s Carmichael double shot did a 0.7 and 0.6. The show will not be back for season four.

On CBS, Big Brother rated a 2.0 and Salvation a 0.6, both up a tenth of a point over last week, before a Criminal Minds repeat closed out prime.

ABC was just behind at 0.9/4. Comedy repeats led into part one of Princess Diana documentary The Story of Diana at 1.0.

Fox was at 0.7/3. MasterChef scored a 0.9 and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay a 0.5. Both shows were down a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo did a 0.7/3 and Univision a 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1 with repeats.