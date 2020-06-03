Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Booming ‘AGT’

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings by a mile, with America’s Got Talent pacing the net to the big win. NBC had a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Tied for second were ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision all at 0.5/3.

America’s Got Talent got a 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m., down a little from the premiere’s 1.4 and 1.5. World of Dance dropped 10% to 0.9.

ABC had comedy reruns and news special America in Pain: What Comes Next? at 0.6. The Genetic Detective got a flat 0.4.

CBS had repeats of NCIS, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Fox had reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

On Univision it was 0.5s for Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2, all three flat.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet did a 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and La Reina del Sur 2 a 0.3, Cennet and La Reina up a tenth and 100 Dias level.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. DC’s Stargirl slid 33% to 0.2 and the DC’s Legends of Tomorrow finale scored a flat 0.2.