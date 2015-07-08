Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big Tuesday as ‘Hollywood Game Night’ Debuts Up

The third season of Hollywood Game Night premiered to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, up 67% from last summer’s premiere, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent dipped 12% to a 2.2, as NBC led broadcasters with a 2.0 rating/7 share.

CBS followed in a distant second with a 0.9/3. Zoo fell 8% from its premiere to a 1.1.

ABC came in third with a 0.6/2. Extreme Weight Loss pulled in a 0.6/2, down 14% from last week and a series low.

Fox trailed with a 0.5/2, while Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader dipped 14% to a 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.