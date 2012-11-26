Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Big With Packers-Giants

BROADCAST RATINGS





NBC won another Sunday with an overall 5.5 rating/13 share

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Green Bay

Packers-New York Giants game was up 12% in the fast nationals to a 6.7, while Football

Night in America was up 10% to a 3.3.





Fox finished second with an NFL-boosted 3.7/9. The

Simpsons was up 38% from last week to a 3.3 (which was likely inflated)

while Bob's Burgers rose 11% to a 2.0. Family Guy improved 8%

week-over-week to a 2.8 and The Cleveland Show was up 19% to a 1.9, airing

at 9:30 p.m. instead of its normal 7:30 p.m. time slot.





CBS finished just ahead of ABC for second with a 2.1/5.

The Amazing Race was up 4% to a 2.5 and The Mentalist rose 29% to a

1.8. The Good Wife however, stayed at its series low of 1.7.





ABC rounded out the evening with a 2.0/5. Once Upon a

Time improved 11% from two weeks ago to a 3.0 while Revenge fell 12%

to a 2.2. Rookie 666 Park Avenue, which will burn off its remaining

episodes, was even with its last episode two weeks ago for a 1.2.