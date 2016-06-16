Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Battle of Repeats

NBC won the night among broadcasters, even with a repeat of American Ninja Warrior on 8-10 p.m. Ninja Warrior posted a 1.2 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, while Night Shift ticked up a tenth to 1.0, giving NBC a 1.1 rating and 4 share in the overnights.

Fox was just off the mark at 1.0/4, with MasterChef at a flat 1.2 and Wayward Pines flat at 0.7.

ABC did a 0.9/3 with repeated comedies, while CBS scored a 0.7/3, also with repeats.

The CW, also airing repeats, rated a 0.2/1.