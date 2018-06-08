Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as Washington Wins

NBC put up the top score in Thursday prime ratings, as the Stanley Cup finals led the network to a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 9 share. That easily beat the 0.9/4 that ABC posted.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup, which saw the Washington Capitals clinch the NHL championship, scored a 1.9 throughout prime. Game 4 did a 1.5.

On ABC, it was repeated game shows throughout prime.

CBS and Fox both rated a 0.7/3. On CBS, repeated comedies led into a SWAT rerun.

On Fox, it was the premiere of The Four: Battle For Stardom from 8-10 p.m. at 0.7. Its previous season premiered to a 1.2 in January.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.