Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Returns

NBC got top spot in Wednesday ratings, the season starter for American Ninja Warrior pacing NBC to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Fox at 0.8/4.

American Ninja Warrior did a 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m., down from its 1.2 opener a year ago, and the premiere of The InBetween got a 0.6.

On Fox, the season premiere of MasterChef got a 0.8, shy of its 1.0 premiere last year, and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back grew 40% to 0.7.

ABC and CBS both did a 0.5/3. ABC had comedy reruns throughout prime.

CBS had The Amazing Race at a flat 0.8 and NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget at 0.4 from 9 to 11.

Telemundo got a 0.5/2, with La Reina del Sur at a level 0.6.

Univision did a 0.3/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. My Last Days and Jane the Virgin both got a 0.2, the former flat and the latter down a tenth of a point.