Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Amidst Repeats

It was a big Tuesday for NBC, as America’s Got Talent scored a 2.7 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and Better Late Than Never notched a series high at 1.7. AGT was up 13% over the previous week, while Better Late crept up 6% in setting a series high. NBC noted that AGT's 13.7 million total viewers was the show's highest mark in five years.

NBC weighed in at 2.3 for the night, with a 9 share.

CBS did a 1.1/4, ABC a 0.7/3, Fox a 0.4/2 and CW a 0.3/1.

Big Brother did a flat 1.8 on CBS, with repeats filling out the prime grid.

ABC had comedy reruns before a repeat of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fox was in repeats too, as was The CW.