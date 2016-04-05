Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Against Repeats

NBC grabbed the broadcast ratings title Monday, the networks up against tight competition from the NCAA basketball championship on TNT, TBS and truTV. The Peacock posted a 2.1 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 7 share. ABC had a 1.5/5, CBS a 1.1/4, Fox a 0.6/2 and The CW a 0.2/1.

CBS, a partner in the NCAA championship with Turner, put up repeats throughout prime, as did Fox and The CW.

NBC had The Voice at 2.4, down 14%, then Blindspot was down 13% at 1.4.

ABC aired Dancing With the Stars at a flat 1.7 and Castle was up 9% to 1.2.

The basketball game went down to the wire, with Villanova edging out North Carolina. The title game averaged 17.8 million total viewers and a 13.2 household rating, per the Nielsen fast nationals, the rating down 18% from last year’s extraordinarily well viewed final.