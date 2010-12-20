Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins 15th Straight Sunday
NBC won its 15th consecutive Sunday with a preliminary 6.1
rating/16 share in the adults 18-49 demographic. Sunday Night Football's Packers v. Patriots game earned a 7.3 adults
18-49 rating from 8:30-11 p.m., which was down vs. last week's preliminary 8.5. However, the
overall 15.2/24 overnight metered-market rating topped last year's Week 15
contest by 27%.
CBS was a distant second with a 4.4/12. The lineup was pushed
back due to football overrun, but preliminary numbers had the two-hour Survivor: Nicaragua finale at a 4.1, a
series low for a finale and down 7% from last December's Survivor: Samoa ender.
Fox placed third with a 2.0/5 for repeats of its animated
comedy block.
ABC trailed in fourth with a 1.8/5 for twin Tim Allen movies
The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3.
