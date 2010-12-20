Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins 15th Straight Sunday

NBC won its 15th consecutive Sunday with a preliminary 6.1

rating/16 share in the adults 18-49 demographic. Sunday Night Football's Packers v. Patriots game earned a 7.3 adults

18-49 rating from 8:30-11 p.m., which was down vs. last week's preliminary 8.5. However, the

overall 15.2/24 overnight metered-market rating topped last year's Week 15

contest by 27%.

CBS was a distant second with a 4.4/12. The lineup was pushed

back due to football overrun, but preliminary numbers had the two-hour Survivor: Nicaragua finale at a 4.1, a

series low for a finale and down 7% from last December's Survivor: Samoa ender.

Fox placed third with a 2.0/5 for repeats of its animated

comedy block.

ABC trailed in fourth with a 1.8/5 for twin Tim Allen movies

The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3.