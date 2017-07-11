Primetime Ratings: NBC theWinner as ‘Ninja Warrior’ Grows

NBC took the top prize in ratings Monday, putting up a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 5 share. That was just better than ABC’s 1.1/5.

NBC saw American Ninja Warrior grow 27% to 1.4, while Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge went up 25% to 1.0. Both shows improved on last week’s ratings, which were affected by the July 4 holiday.

ABC had The Bachelorette up 17% at 1.4 and then a Gong Show repeat.

Fox weighed in at 0.7/3. So You Think You Can Dance did a flat 0.8 and Superhuman a 0.6. The latter rated a 0.7 June 26.

CBS, with repeated comedies and then a Scorpion rerun, did a 0.5/2.

The CW had a Supergirl repeat and then a new Whose Line Is It Anyway? at a flat 0.3. The network’s score was 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.