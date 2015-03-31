Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘The Voice’ Lead Monday Night

NBC led the broadcasters on Monday with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice dipped 6% to a 3.2, while Night Shift also fell 13% to a 1.3 rating.

ABC was in second with a 1.9/6 and first in total viewers, as both of its shows rose from last week. Dancing With the Stars rose 5% to a 2.1 and Castle improved 7% to a 1.5.

CBS’ lineup was down across the board, with both Scorpion and NCIS: Los Angeles falling to lows. 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly were each down 5% to a 1.8, while Scorpion fell 10% to a 1.9 and NCIS: LA dipped 6% to a 1.5. CBS was in third with a 1.7/5.

Fox (0.8/3) only aired a new The Following, which dropped another tenth to a 1.1.

The CW aired repeats.