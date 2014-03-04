Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘The Voice’ Lead Monday Night

NBC’s The Voice was Monday night’s highest rated broadcast show, drawing a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 4% from last Monday’s episode. The Blacklist declined 13% from last week to 2.7. NBC was the top network with a 3.9 rating and an 11 share.

CBS finished second with a 2.1/6. How I Met Your Mother was down 8% from last week at 3.3. At 2.6, 2 Broke Girls was up one tenth from last week. Mike & Molly was up one tenth at 2.2. Mom was up one tenth at 2.0. Intelligence was even with last week at 1.2.

ABC came in third with a 1.8/5. The Bachelor was down 12% at 2.2. Castle lost one tenth at 1.6. The network also rebroadcast its Mixology series premiere in advance of Tuesday night’s second episode, drawing a 1.1. Last Tuesday’s premiere drew a 1.8.

Fox finished fourth with a 1.6/4. Almost Human hit a series low in its season 1 finale, down one tenth from last week at 1.5. The Following was up one tenth at 1.7.

The CW finished with a 0.3/1. Star-Crossed was up one tenth from last week at 0.4. Beauty and the Beast was even with its most recent original episode Feb. 17 at 0.3. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, both shows came in at 0.3.