Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Tuesday With 'Biggest Loser,' Speech Coverage

Updated: 4:40 p.m. ET

NBC won a jumbled Tuesday night with adults 18-49, posting a

2.5 rating/7 share in the demo, according to Nielsen national numbers. The

Peacock was the only news net to run an original episode before the State of the

Union address, earning a 3.2 for The

Biggest Loser. NBC's coverage of the President's speech was also tops in

the demo, garnering a 1.9.

CBS was second with a 2.0/6 for a repeat of NCIS

and its State of the Union analysis, which earned a 1.2.

Third-place Fox (1.5/4) aired a Glee

rerun before carrying the President's address.

ABC was fourth with a 1.0/3 for a No

Ordinary Family repeat and a 1.5 for its State of the Union coverage, good

for second place among the news nets.

At 10:30 p.m., NBC went with more analysis of the SOTU that

earned a 1.3, trailing a Big Bang Theory

repeat on CBS and besting a special Cougar

Town on ABC.

The CW did not carry the President's address and opted instead for new

episodes of One Tree Hill and Hellcats, the latter of which was up 13%

from its last original with adults 18-49. The alternative programming helped the net to its most-watched Tuesday this season with 2 million viewers from 8-10 p.m.