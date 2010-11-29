Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Sunday With Football

NBC won Sunday night once again with adults 18-49 and total viewers, pulling an overall 4.9 rating/12 share led by Sunday Night Football, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.The Chargers vs. Colts game was down from last week's Giants vs. Eagles match to a 6.0 rating with adults 18-49.

Fox came in second for the night with an overall 4.3 rating/11 share with the key adults demo, thanks to a boost from some NFL overrun. The Simpsons were up 41% from last week to a 4.1, marking a season high for adults 18-49. The Cleveland Show followed suit, up 42% to a season high 3.4 rating. A Family Guy repeat slipped to a 3.0 vs. last week while American Dad jumped 26% to a 2.9 with adults 18-49.

CBS placed third, with 60 Minutes falling without last week's NFL overrun. The program was down 43% with key adults to a 2.1 rating. The Amazing Race was up a notch to a 3.1 rating, while the CBS Hallmark movie November Christmas marked a 2.1 with adults 18-49.

ABC aired repeats.