Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Sunday With Football

NBC led all broadcasters with its coverage of the Arizona Cardinals against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football with a 4.4 rating/14 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS, which had 62 minutes of football overrun, finished in second by a healthy margin with a 2.9/9. 60 Minutes earned a 2.6, up 73% from last week. Undercover Boss premiered a new season to a 1.4. CSI: Cyber rose 38% to a 1.1.

Fox finished in third with a 1.7/5 with its coverage of the Miss Universe Pageant, down 15% from last year.

ABC aired a repeat of The Sound of Music: Sing-a-Long, earning a 1.0/3.