Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops Broadcast With ‘Carmichael,’ ‘Voice’

NBC won Wednesday’s primetime ratings race with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A recap episode of The Voice earned a 2.0, while The Carmichael Show pulled in a 1.1, up 18% from its season one finale.

CBS followed with a 1.3/4. Survivor slipped a tenth to a 2.1, while The Victoria Secret Swim Special posted a 0.7. CSI: Cyber fell two-tenths to a 1.0.

ABC and Fox tied with 1.1/4s. On ABC, the season finale of American Crime rose 13% to a 0.9.

Fox’s Rosewood was flat with last week at 0.9, and Hell’s Kitchen rose two-tenths to a 1.2.

The CW aired repeats.