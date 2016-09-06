Primetime Ratings: NBC on Top With ‘Ninja Warrior’

NBC led the broadcast pack Monday with a 1.4 rating/5 share among viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, ahead of ABC’s 1.1/4, CBS’ 0.8/3, Fox’s 0.5/2 and The CW’s 0.3/1.

Ratings were down across the board, owing in part to the three-day weekend representing summer’s last hurrah. NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 1.5, down 21%, and Running Wild With Bear Grylls off 29% at 1.0.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise rated a 1.4, off 13%, while Mistresses slipped 17% to 0.5.

CBS was in repeats.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance did a 0.5 across prime, down 29%.

Two repeats of Supergirl took up CW’s prime slots.