Primetime Ratings: NBC Up a Tick With Olympics

NBC eased to the Thursday primetime win, rating a 3.4 in viewers 18-49, and a 13 share with Olympics coverage. That was a wee bit better than the 3.3/13 NBC posted the night before.

Alpine and freestyle skiing were on the air at NBC Thursday. The Games conclude Feb. 25.

Univision did a noisy 1.2/5 with the 30th edition of awards show Premio Lo Nuestro.

CBS scored a 1.0/4 with repeated comedies, then a repeated SWAT.

ABC did a 0.7/3. The Bachelor Winter Games finale fell 22% to 0.7. The Winter Games Reunion scored a 0.6.

Fox was at 0.4/2 with repeats of Gotham and 9-1-1.

Telemundo too was at 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and Arrow.