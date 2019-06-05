Primetime Ratings: NBC Thrives With ‘Talent’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race by a mile, America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That doubled runner-up Fox at 0.7/4.

America’s Got Talent got a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 6% from its premiere. It averaged around 9.7 million total viewers. Singing show Songland fell 17% from premiere to 1.0.

On Fox, it was the MasterChef Junior finale across prime, its 0.7 level with last week.

CBS got a 0.5/3. Repeated dramas led into Blood & Treasure at a flat 0.5.

Telemundo got a 0.5/2 with crime novela La Reina del Sur at a flat 0.7.

ABC was at 0.4/2 with repeated comedies throughout prime.

Univision did a 0.3/1.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats of The Flash and The 100.