Primetime Ratings: NBC Thrives With ‘Talent’
NBC won the Tuesday ratings race by a mile, America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That doubled runner-up Fox at 0.7/4.
America’s Got Talent got a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., down 6% from its premiere. It averaged around 9.7 million total viewers. Singing show Songland fell 17% from premiere to 1.0.
On Fox, it was the MasterChef Junior finale across prime, its 0.7 level with last week.
CBS got a 0.5/3. Repeated dramas led into Blood & Treasure at a flat 0.5.
Telemundo got a 0.5/2 with crime novela La Reina del Sur at a flat 0.7.
ABC was at 0.4/2 with repeated comedies throughout prime.
Univision did a 0.3/1.
The CW got a 0.1/1 with repeats of The Flash and The 100.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.