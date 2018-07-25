Primetime Ratings: NBC Thrives With ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC rolled to the win in Tuesday ratings, America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 0.6/3 that Fox and Telemundo both tallied.

America’s Got Talent did a 2.0 on NBC, and World of Dance a 1.2 from 10 to 11 p.m. Both shows lost a tenth of a point from last Tuesday.

Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.7 and Love Connection at 0.5. Fox ran the MLB All-Star game last Tuesday. Last night’s Beat Shazam and Love Connection were flat with the Tuesday before that.

Telemundo got a lift from Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso (0.6) and El Senor de los Cielos (0.7), the former flat and the latter up a tenth.

ABC and CBS both rated a 0.5/2. ABC had repeated comedies before The Last Defense at a flat 0.4.

CBS aired drama reruns.

Univision did a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. The 100 went up 50% to 0.3 and The Outpost lost 50% for a 0.1.