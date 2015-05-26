Primetime Ratings: NBC Takes Memorial Day as ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Returns Up

NBC led Memorial Day evening with an overall 1.6 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

American Ninja Warrior returned for its seventh season Monday with a 1.8 rating, up two tenths over last year’s premiere. At 10 p.m. The Island premiered to a 1.2 rating.

ABC was in second with a 1.4/5. The Bachelorette was down 24% from last week to a 1.6, while 500 Questions was up a tenth from its last airing with a 1.1.

CBS, Fox and The CW aired repeats.