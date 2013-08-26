Primetime Ratings: NBC Tackles Competition With Preseason Football

The exhibition NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers carried NBC to the Sunday win with overall 1.9 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC will issue final numbers later on Monday. Earlier, the Madden NFL Pigskin Pro-Am drew a 1.3 at 7 p.m.

CBS came in second (and first among total viewers) with a 1.4/4. Big Brother rose 10% to a 2.3 and Unforgettable rose a tenth to a 1.2.

ABC was in third with a 1.0/3. The special Family Dance Off drew a 0.7 at 8 p.m. while Secret Millionaire, airing an hour later, fell 25% to a 0.9.

Fox aired repeats.