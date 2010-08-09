Primetime Ratings: 'NBC Sunday Night Football' Scores Winning Ratings Touchdown
The premiere of "NBC Sunday Night Football" scored the winning ratings touchdown for the network last night in both total viewers and adults 18-49. According to Nielsen overnight numbers, the 7.6/13 (8:15-11 p.m. ET) for the Dallas Cowboys-Cincinnati Bengals game was the best preseason overnight in six years, since the 8.2/13 for the Titans-Cowboys preseason game
in 2004 on ABC.
NBC averaged 9.1 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/10 share in households. CBS came in second, averaging 6.7
million and 4.3/8. ABC took third place with 4.3 million viewers and a 2.6 rating/5 share in households.
Fox and CW brought up the rear, with the former taking in an audience of 3.6 million and a 2.0 rating/4 share, and the CW with 1.1 and 0.7/1.
NBC also won out in the key 18-49 demo with a 3.3 rating. CBS and Fox tied
for second place with 1.6, with ABC and CW following with 1.1 and 0.4, respectively.
