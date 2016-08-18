Primetime Ratings: NBC Stumbles to Top Spot With Beach Volleyball

NBC—with its Olympics coverage of track & field, beach volleyball and diving—continued its ratings descent Wednesday with a 5.8 rating/21 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Though good for the top spot by a considerable margin, the 5.8 was down 16% from the previous day and down 25% from last week.

CBS finished in second with a 0.9/3. Big Brother and American Gothic matched last week with a 1.8 and 0.4, respectively.

Fox (0.6/2) and ABC (0.5/2) trailed with repeats.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us slipped a tenth to a 0.3, while My Last Days premiered to a 0.2.