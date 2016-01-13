Primetime Ratings: NBC, Steady 'Hollywood Game Night' Win Tuesday

NBC took the top spot Tuesday night with a 1.3 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. In addition to its coverage of the State of the Union, Hollywood Game Night pulled in a 1.2, flat with last week.

CBS followed with a 1.1/3. The network aired repeats of NCIS and Mike & Molly in addition to its coverage of the President’s SOTU speech.

Fox placed in third with a 1.0/3. New Girl matched last week’s premiere with a 1.4, while Grandfathered was flat with a 1.0.

ABC trailed with a 0.8/3. The network aired repeats of Fresh Off the Boat, The Muppets and The Goldbergs, in addition to the State of the Union.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. A MADtv 20th Anniversary Reunion special earned a 0.6, while iZombie was even with a 0.5.